"You are not alone" White Marsh breast cancer survivor hosts free gala for thrivers and survivors

WHITE MARSH — After nearly a decade, one Baltimore County woman is turning her journey with breast cancer into something uplifting for others walking the same path.

Rhoda Blackwood, an eight-year breast cancer survivor, is hosting her first-ever “Thrivers and Survivors” Gala this Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn in White Marsh.

“I was blessed enough for people to bless me and so it's time for me to turn around and bless somebody else," Blackwood said.

The event aims to celebrate women who’ve fought and continue to fight breast cancer, with an evening of dinner, dancing, and tributes.

“Your experience that you go through is not just for you, it’s for somebody else,” Blackwood said. “If I go through this and just hide it, and don’t share it, then what’s the use? So this gala right here is to highlight, to uplift.”

Blackwood says she wanted to create a space where survivors could feel seen, celebrated, and connected. Tickets for those currently battling or who have survived breast cancer are free.

The gala also aims to raise awareness about early detection and the importance of regular screenings. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, with one in eight expected to develop the disease in her lifetime.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force currently recommends that women between ages 40 and 74 who are at average risk for breast cancer get a mammogram every two years. Women with higher risk factors or a family history of breast cancer are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers about earlier or more frequent screenings.

In addition to Sunday’s gala, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will also take place Sunday morning in Baltimore, bringing together survivors, families, and supporters to raise funds for research and patient resources.

Blackwood hopes events like these will remind women that they are never alone.

"Because not all of us were able to make it. Some people had their wings and flew away. It hurts, but it also tells us that we need to do more for ourselves and our people," Blackwood said.

The “Thrivers and Survivors Gala” begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 26, at the Hilton Garden Inn in White Marsh.