"Woof" is in the air, two rescue dogs set to Marry this weekend

BALTIMORE — The nonprofit Barcs, has rescued thousands of dogs, but in an effort to keep the work going they need funding.

Typically, the organization host a gala where donors can mingle and learn about Barcs, but this year will be different.

Organizers are putting together a doggy wedding fundraiser.

The couple, Nugget, who was found neglected and beaten to the point where one of his arms needed to be amputated, and Lilly who was also found neglected, were both rescued by Barcs and nursed back to health.

The two dogs have a survivor chemistry that brought them together and what better way to strengthen a puppy bond, than a puppy marriage.

The dogs will tie the knot on Saturday Feb 4, 2023 at The Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Ticket proceeds will go directly to Barcs, to help them continue the work they do.

Donors will get a chance to attend the doggy wedding and watch the wedding party which will be filled with adoptable pets walk down the isle.

The goal is to involve the community in pet adoption in a fun creative way!

"We love our animals and we want them to have forever homes, which is why our funding is so important. This wedding is about showing people how dogs can heal from trauma and change with a little love" said Bailey Deacon, Director of Philanthropy and Communications.

Barcs will have additional events for people to give. Click here for more information.

"I hope people will see the beauty in adopting. I am so happy I took Nugget in. Barcs helps unite families. I hope people will help Barcs continue the work," said Amethyst Tymoch, nuggets dog mom.

