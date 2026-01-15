Winter Restaurant Week lineup, coming to a plate near you

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — If your New Year’s resolution is to save money without sacrificing good food a slate of Winter Restaurant Week events is serving up deals across the region.

Eateries across the state are offering special prix-fixe menus. Visit Harford Executive Director Tyler Zeisloft says it give diners the chance to enjoy multi-course meals at discounted prices while supporting local businesses during a slower season.

"In the hospitality industry, it's not just slow for restaurants, it's probably slow for bakeries, probably slow for a winery, slower for food trucks. So we took that opportunity and opened it up," Zeisloft said.

WMAR-2 News reporter Kara Burnett kicked off her food tour in Harford County. One stop: Latitude Seafood in Bel Air, a Virginia-based restaurant that opened its first Maryland location in 2024.

WMAR Latitude Seafood Co. Bel Air

Latitude’s lunch menu is priced at $23, featuring an appetizer, entrée and a side. For dinner, the restaurant is offering a $40 Restaurant Week menu, which includes an appetizer, entrée, two sides and dessert. Menu options include barramundi with lemon butter, salmon with lime jalapeño sauce, pork marsala, hellfire shrimp, crab mac and cheese and more.

“You know, not everybody may make it over here,” said Julie Budelis, manager at Latitude Seafood. “Hopefully these delicious fixings will bring them on over.”

Another stop in Bel Air is Barrett’s on the Pike, which is offering a two-course lunch menu for $26 and a three-course dinner menu for $45. Menu highlights include lobster ravioli, vegetable pasta and one of the restaurant’s fan favorites —shrimp cargot, shrimp poached in garlic butter and topped with Havarti cheese.

WMAR Barrett's On The Pike

Barrett’s manager Paul Silverman says supporting locally owned restaurants makes a real difference.

“Residents of Harford County partially own this restaurant,” Silverman said. “So it’s important that we get the support of our community and they’ve shown that support since 2019.”

2026 RESTAURANT WEEK EVENTS:

﻿﻿﻿Annapolis Restaurant Week

Feb. 21- March 1

Baltimore Restaurant Week

Jan. 23 - Feb. 1

Baltimore County Restaurant Week

Jan. 16 - Jan. 25

DC Restaurant Week

Jan. 19 - Jan. 25

Harford County Restaurant Week

Jan. 16 - 25

Howard County Restaurant Week

Jan. 19 - Feb. 1

Live! Restaurant Week

Jan. 18 - Jan. 29

