Wine in the Wilderness Returns

BALTIMORE, Md — Wine in the Wilderness is returning to the zoo this weekend. Saturday and Sunday those 21 and older can attend the ticketed event and enjoy the zoo after hours with a glass or three of wine. Visitors will have access to some of the zoo’s animals and exhibits such as bobcats, farmyard animals, and their new dinosaur exhibit. The event will also offer live music, food trucks and vendors.

There are two kinds of tickets that can be purchased. Those with a zoo membership can purchase either ticket and get $5 off per ticket.

The Zoo’s drinking tickets are 55 dollars and will include 3 full glasses of wine, unlimited wine sampling, 1 wine tumbler, access to some zoo exhibits including DINOSAURS, live music, food trucks and vendors.

The other ticket offered is the $40 designated driver ticket for those who will not be drinking. This ticket will only include access to the different zoo exhibits, live music, food trucks and vendors.

Those interested in going can go this Saturday or Sunday from 5:30pm-8:30pm and purchase tickets here.