Dinosaur exhibit coming to Maryland Zoo this May

BALTIMORE — There's a new exhibit featuring life-sized dinosaurs coming to the Maryland Zoo.

This spring, the new exhibit will feature animatronic dinosaurs like velociraptors, triceratops, tyrannosaurus rex and more. The Zoo says these dinosaurs will move their heads, arms, tails and even spit water.

The exhibit will feature 15 dinosaurs and will open for a limited time starting May 6. The exhibit will stay open until November 30. You can stop by the exhibit between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If you're a member with the Maryland Zoo, you can get an exclusive preview of the new exhibit on May 4 from 5-7 p.m.

