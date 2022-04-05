Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dinosaur exhibit coming to Maryland Zoo this May

DINOS1.PNG
Maryland Zoo
DINOS1.PNG
Posted at 3:22 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 03:23:30-04

BALTIMORE — There's a new exhibit featuring life-sized dinosaurs coming to the Maryland Zoo.

This spring, the new exhibit will feature animatronic dinosaurs like velociraptors, triceratops, tyrannosaurus rex and more. The Zoo says these dinosaurs will move their heads, arms, tails and even spit water.

The exhibit will feature 15 dinosaurs and will open for a limited time starting May 6. The exhibit will stay open until November 30. You can stop by the exhibit between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If you're a member with the Maryland Zoo, you can get an exclusive preview of the new exhibit on May 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Click here for information on tickets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019