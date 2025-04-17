Where's the support: Black Maternal Health resource guide

BALTIMORE — Over 35% of U.S. counties are considered maternity care deserts—areas where access to obstetric care or birthing centers is limited or entirely absent.

In these regions, community organizations are stepping up to fill the gaps in care and provide crucial support for expecting families.

WMAR-2 News created a county-by-county guide spotlighting a few local and state resources as well as community groups. Among those featured is Baltimore Healthy Start, a longstanding community program that has been supporting mothers since 1991.

“We now have families where the mom participated in Healthy Start years ago, and she’ll say, ‘I think you should participate,' because now her daughter is an adult and pregnant as well. So we know that the program works,” said LaShelle Stewart, executive director of Baltimore Healthy Start.

Baltimore Healthy Start works to reduce infant and maternal mortality. That mission translates into a wide range of services, including:

A free pantry for parents with items like diapers, feminine hygiene products, and household items

In-home nurse visits before and after childbirth

Doula support

Breastfeeding education classes

These services are essential and free, especially in communities where disparities in outcomes remain stark. Studies show that Black babies are less likely to be breastfed than babies in other racial groups, a trend Baltimore Healthy Start is working to change.

“Infant mortality rates in some of the areas we cover were as high as 21%,” said Stewart. “We try to provide comprehensive care coordination—if something is preventing a mom from being healthy, we try to address that so they can be healthy and their babies can make it to their first birthdays.

“Black moms are dying at a higher rate than any other moms,” said Terraina Hughes, operations manager for Baltimore Healthy Start. “That’s why it’s very crucial for us to really highlight and speak for our moms—especially Black moms in the communities.

Hughes has been with the organization for 23 years. For her, the work is personal.

“Being a mom who had a health crisis when I had my son—I suffered from preeclampsia and had a seizure—this support is vital,” she said. “