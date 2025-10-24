What's scarier than the monsters on Halloween? The cost of costumes. Here's how to save.

JESSUP, Md — Between rising prices and costume trends, Halloween can get scary expensive fast. Instead of paying top dollar for something you’ll only wear once, some shoppers are turning to thrift stores to save money and reduce waste.

The Price of Spooky Season

According to Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, buying brand-new Halloween outfits every year leads to more than just a hefty checkout total.

“Several costumes a weekend, it can really add up both financially and with the amount of items you’re purchasing to only wear once,” said Erin Shugar, Marketing Manager, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake.

Shugar says every year, more than 40 million trick-or-treaters hit the streets nationwide. Americans generate more than 12 million pounds of Halloween textile waste each October, sticking around longer than the monsters in your favorite spooky movies.

“It can take up to 200 years to break down. Almost 83% of costumes are made of single-use plastics, a lot of the time, oil-based materials that don't recycle well, and then 85% of costumes are really only worn once before being given to the landfill,” Shugar said.

Goodwill’s Solution: Budget + Sustainability

“You’re doing something good for your wallet and the environment,” Shugar said. “Then you can keep it in your closet, continue to reduce, reuse, recycle, upcycle, and you can always donate back to continue that cycle.”

Since 2012, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake says it has diverted nearly 100 million pounds of goods from going to landfills.

“When you’re breaking that cycle, you’re not contributing to the fast fashion problem,” Shugar said. “You’re giving something a second chance as well as it's something that you can either add back into your wardrobe after Halloween.”

Building a Costume for Less

So, I put it to the test. I headed to the Goodwill in Jessup to see if I could create a complete Halloween costume on a budget of $40 or less.

My inspiration: Mary from the movie “Sinners.”

With a little creativity and the help of Goodwill staff, I scored:



Vintage-style dress – $14

Heels – $13

Hat & gauze – $9

Jewelry – $4

Total? $40.

