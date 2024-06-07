What's humming? After years of decline, honey bees are buzzing again

BALTIMORE — The sting of a declining bee population is taking a turn. Honey bees are buzzing again.

According to 2022 Census of Agriculture data, America’s honey bee population has reached an all-time high of 3.8 million.

Honey bee colonies have grown by 1 million, a 31% increase, since 2007. The surge makes it the fastest-growing type of livestock in the U.S.

Starting in 2006, the country saw an alarming number of hive losses.

There are a number of local opportunities to learn about the bee boom and how to help urban gardens and ecosystems.

The Enoch Pratt Free Library and the Filbert Street Garden are hosting classes on all things urban beekeeping.

Learn about bees from master beekeeper and Animal Husbandry Coordinator Charles DeBarber and have some up close time with Filbert Street's many beehives.

This program is part of a FREE summerlong series presented by Filbert Street Garden and Enoch Pratt Free Library. Click here to register.

