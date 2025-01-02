West Baltimore students win national recognition for solutions in clean energy

BALTIMORE — The Requity Workforce Program that sits across the street from Carver Vocational-Technical High School, provides students with hands-on trade experience while revitalizing their neighborhood — a model now being recognized and replicated.

The team is one of the top winners of the Community Energy Innovation Prize, a competition organized by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to encourage clean energy projects in underserved communities. It offers up to $7.5 million in funding and mentorship opportunities to boost innovation in places that have historically received less energy funding.

“It was an amazing experience. It really made me feel like the hard work is paying off,” said said Elisha Johnson, Requity Program Manager.

Over 170 organizations submitted applications but Requity secured the grand prize. They were awarded $310,000 and won another $200,000 in prize money, reaching to over half a million dollars.

The teams were tasked with one mission, create a plan to support communities that have long be discounted when it comes to funding in energy.

“We have a plan to not just install an electrical charger vehicle here, but we would like to install one at Edmondson or at Mervo (Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School) and then get a 15 passenger electrical van that runs so curriculum can be coordinated,” said Michael Rosenband, founder and executive director of Requity.

The Requity team flew to Chicago for a 2-day summit, presenting their work to the U.S. Department of energy. They created a blueprint for what they’re doing in Baltimore, like their work to rehab blighted homes into energy efficient housing.

“What we’re doing in Baltimore, is really a model for other cities that are having similar challenges and opportunities with vocational education as it relates to construction, media, culinary and other trades,” said Michael Rosenband, founder and executive director of Requity.

“I could drive down this block one day and say wow I made a difference in this community. I built a house someone could potentially be living in,” said Carver senior Justin Pittman, who delivered a speech at the summit sharing his experience.

“I wanted to be a basketball player. I didn’t really think I could go into construction. I feel like that resonated with them. A lot of kids grow up thinking about basketball but there’s more to the world than that,” said Pittman.

Looking ahead, Requity aims to expand its reach, involving more schools and students.

For Carver seniors, like Shawn White, Jashua Tibbs, and Justin Bellamy, Requity has opened doors to new opportunities.

“It helped me shift my perspective when I look at my career, instead of doing it for myself, I want to be able to do it in a way my community can benefit from it as well,” said Bellamy.