Baltimore advocates celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility

BALTIMORE — March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility, a time dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness about the discrimination some people in the community face.

Advocates say there's been a lot of progress for transgender people to become visible and accepted in our communities, but there's still more work to be done.

According to the human rights campaign, last year over a dozen transgender people were violently attacked or killed because of their gender identity.

LGBTQ support groups like the nonprofit Baltimore Safe Haven, say it's a constant battle within their community, but they continue to fight for equity and peace.

The aim of the Day of Visibility is for people to understand that we are all humans and everyone deserves the same rights regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

It also allows people within the transgender community to see the progress they've made and to remember to always live your truth.

"My message to people would be to stay strong, stay vigilant, and to also find happiness. I think the level of happiness is the key to renewed strength," said Melissa Deveraux, Chief of Staff at Baltimore Safe Haven.

If anyone within the LGBTQ community needs support visit:

https://transmaryland.org/resources

https://www.baltimoresafehaven.org/home

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/center-transgender-health/patient-resources/resources.html

https://www.umms.org/childrens/health-services/adolescent-young-adult-medicine/transgender-family-health-services

