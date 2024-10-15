'We are still here': Students at Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

BALTIMORE — On Indigenous Peoples Day, while many were taking the day off to relax, students at Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus took it upon themselves to educate and raise awareness about the innovations and impacts of Indigenous people. The students aimed to remind others that "they're still here" and to promote, advocate, and educate about the contributions of Indigenous communities.

Ashley White, trading program coordinator at Centers for Indigenous Health, Johns Hopkins, expressed the importance of promoting and advocating for Indigenous education. She emphasized the significance of providing Hopkins students with more learning opportunities to further their understanding of Indigenous cultures and histories.

The celebration at Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus included music, community gatherings, and meaningful conversations. Phoebe Keryte, the Chair and Cofounder of the Indigenous Students and Allies Association at Johns Hopkins remarked on the day's significance, stating, "It's a very monumental day for us just because our ancestors fought to be here, and we're carrying on their legacy, so it's just a way to celebrate."

The event also featured a keynote speech by Dr. Donald Warne of the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, who spotlighted Native Americans' numerous contributions to medicine, including the development of products such as Pedialyte and advancements in vaccinations.

Phoebe Keryte further emphasized the importance of highlighting and amplifying Indigenous voices and contributions in various fields, including nursing, public health, music, and the arts. She stressed the resilience and creativity of Indigenous people and their significant impact on various aspects of society.

While the focus of the event was on the innovation and impact of Indigenous peoples, organizers emphasized the importance of recognizing the history and current contributions of Indigenous communities. They urged the public to focus on the ongoing contributions being made by Indigenous people today and to share and uplift their stories.

In addition to the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, organizers announced plans for another event next month to commemorate National Native American Heritage Day. The event is scheduled for November 11, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The efforts of the students at Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus to honor and recognize Indigenous Peoples Day reflect a commitment to promoting awareness and appreciation of Indigenous cultures and contributions within the university community and beyond.