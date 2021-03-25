Walk a Mile in Their Shoes goes virtual for 2021

GBMC will host its sixth annual "Walk a Mile in their Shoes" event virtually April 17th.

'Walk A Mile in Their Shoes' benefits GBMC's Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) and Domestic Violence (DV) Program. The program helps sexual assault, assault, and domestic violence victims and was named the region's most comprehensive program. They offer services to patients in a confidential and non-judgmental setting, at no cost to the patient.

During the pandemic the team at GBMC worked to help other jurisdictions by conducting non-acute child sexual abuse exams to victims in a timely manner, traveling to provide exams in other jurisdictions, and conducting suspect examinations that assist local law enforcement in bringing closure to victims.

Click here to register for the event. And tag @WMAR2News on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to support GBMC's SAFE and DV Program.

