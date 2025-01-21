Walgreens announces closure of 1,200 stores, affected communities feel the impact

NORTH WEST BALTIMORE — In a significant restructuring effort, Walgreens has announced the closure of 1,200 underperforming storesacross the United States, with one of the affected locations situated at the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Liberty Heights in Northwest Baltimore.

The closure is set to take place on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025, leaving many residents concerned about their access to essential medications and everyday products.

The announcement, made in October 2024, has stirred worry among local community members who rely on the now-closing Walgreens as a primary source of necessities. Many residents, particularly those without transportation, face extended travel times to access the nearest drugstores, jeopardizing their access to essential healthcare needs.

"I grew up in this neighborhood, and it's sad to see that Walgreens is leaving this community, said Sheila Carter, a Baltimore City resident who’s lived in this community for over 30 years. Carter, who usually commutes using public transportation, said that the closure would force her to travel further and incur additional expenses to obtain necessities.

Local veteran Sye Sneed highlighted the detrimental impact on senior citizens who depend on the store for their healthcare needs. "It’s already a food desert in this area," he said. "But now to have a medication desert is really going to be an issue."

Community voices emphasize the growing frustration regarding what many view as a decline in local resources. Sandra Dobson, whose family has lived in the area for 60 years, expressed dissatisfaction with the replacement of essential businesses with dollar stores and smoke shops. "There were stores that met the everyday needs of the community... Walgreens was the closest thing we had to full-service," Dobson added.

Residents echoed a common sentiment: while they have an abundance of dollar stores, there is a critical need for more businesses like Walgreens that provide essential products and services. "Walgreens absolutely, Dollar Trees, no," Sneed asserted.

As the January closure date approaches, community members stress the urgency of addressing resources that support their neighborhood. "They should do whatever they need to do to fix it, rather than taking its money and investing it in places that are already strongly community-based," Dobson urged.

In response to inquiries from WMAR 2 News, a sales associate confirmed that the store's closure was primarily due to financial underperformance.