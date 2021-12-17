Volunteers in Kent Island offer relief to Mayfield tornado victims

KENT ISLAND, Md — These are first responders helping people, not here on Kent Island where they live but they are helping fellow first responders 550 miles from here in Mayfield, Tennessee. The town was destroyed by the Tornadoes. A fellow firefighter in Delaware, Larry Thompson, had his family affected by the devastation.

"His wife's side of the family lost seven family members down there."

After hearing that, Justin took action with his not-for-profit business, First Light for First Responders. They are loading supplies from Kent Island and donated supplies form Delaware will hook up with them and caravan down to Mayfield, Tennessee to deliver the much needed goods. Clothes, home goods and some non perishable food will be making the 13 hour drive to Tennessee.

Davis tells us, he knows exactly what first responders are going through down South and he knows what it means to get help like this because somebody did it for him.

"And even during the tornadoes here, the help that came throw was very appreciated and not expected. I mean, there was actually a lot more came in then we ever thought. So we just want to return the favor."

You can't imagine those people with nothing. Everything's been taken away, all at once. Right before Christmas," said Justin Gorski volunteer firefighter.

Justin Gorski is a volunteer fire fighter on Kent Island. He didn't think twice about helping out.

I have a large truck and I have access to a large trailer so it makes sense.

It's Christmas and all of these people are busy enough with their own family's and work but, Davis said the need was greater for those first responders in Tennessee.

So they don't have to worry about their family while they are our rescuing others.