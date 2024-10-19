Virtual nursing program eases workload at Mt. Sinai Hospital

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Since the onset of the pandemic, many industries have switched to virtual platforms, and the healthcare sector is no exception. Sinai Hospital has embraced this trend by implementing a Virtual Nursing Pilot Program, which has not only relieved the workload but also brought patients closer to their healthcare providers.

The Progressive Care Unit (PCU) at Sinai Hospital, which houses 30 beds and essential medical equipment, now also features virtual nurses. These virtual nurses, while physically located within the hospital, assist with patient education, admissions, and discharges from the unit. Carrie McAteer, the lead on the Virtual Nursing Pilot Program, emphasized that virtual nurses are not meant to replace bedside nurses but rather to lighten their workload.

Describing the virtual nurse, McAteer explained, "It’s a real person, but she’s just virtual; it’s like a Zoom call, like a FaceTime, and she’s able to do those non-touch tasks for our nursing staff."

The program has been well-received by the nursing staff, as it allows them to focus more on direct patient care. "They know that there’s a virtual nurse to help greet their patient when they’re admitted to the hospital," stated McAteer. "They know that if a discharge comes through and they’re with a patient, they know that the virtual nurse is going to take care of that discharge for them."

In addition to alleviating the nursing workload, the program addresses the shortage of nurses. Leonardo Figuerola, Nursing Director at Sinai Hospital, highlighted the impact of the nursing shortage on stress and burnout rates among nurses. "We've realized that the shortage of nurses impacted our stress and our burnout rates in our nurses," Figuerola explained.

The implementation of the Virtual Nursing Pilot Program also reflects the hospital's proactive approach to leveraging technology to enhance patient care. Dr. McAteer emphasized that the program gives more time back to healthcare providers to connect with their patients.

To address potential privacy concerns, the virtual nurse's camera turns off and away once the call is complete, ensuring patient privacy and confidentiality.