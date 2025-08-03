Vigil to be held for Mount Airy teen swept into pipe by flood waters

MOUNT AIRY, M.d. — On Sunday evening, the community will honor the loss of 13-year-old Mason Kearns, who died after he was swept into a drainage pipe by flash floods Thursday evening.

At 8 p.m. near the playground and pump tracks within Watkins park, family, friends and first responders will gather to honor the teen.

Kearn was known to spend a lot of time his time at the park as an avid skateboarder.

According to a GoFundMe post, his family remembers the teen as a kind, funny and optimistic boy, writing “there is now a darkness in our family where his light used to shine”

Kearn was out playing near the drainage ditch off of Main Street and Watersville Road just feet from his home when heavy rains swept him off his feet and into the pipe in a matter of seconds.

His 15-year-old brother who was with him at the time as well as his, mother and neighbors attempted to free him but the water pressure was too difficult to overcome.

More than a dozen first responders answered the call, including from other jurisdictions like Monterey police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office but despite numerous efforts to rescue the teen, he ultimately drowned.

Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company is also raising money for food to help support the family in their time of need.

