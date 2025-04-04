Veteran who beat colon cancer makes mission to ensure comrades have what they need if put in same position

HIGHLANTOWNE — After 22 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Commander Bill Phillips is now facing a new battle, one that has nothing to do with jet aircrafts or military strategy, but with ensuring fellow veterans have the support they need when diagnosed with cancer.

Phillips, who retired as a Commander and is the Founder and President of the KFG Project, is on a mission to give back to the veterans community in a way that no one expected.

“I retired as a Commander,” said Bill Phillips, who has spent over two decades in service to his country. “I was a tactical jet aviator, and my call sign was ‘Sloth’—it’s one of those stories best told over a glass of Old Line Whiskey.”

Phillips flew various aircrafts, including the EA-6B Prowler and the EA-18G Growler. These aircraft, which are used for airborne electronic attack, were an integral part of his service. But Phillips didn’t stop there. After his time in aviation, he moved to the Pentagon where he worked in acquisitions.

“I worked on getting those resources for the same aviators who flew the jets we flew,” said Phillips. “It was all about making sure our military personnel had what they needed to succeed.”

However, it wasn’t until Phillips faced his toughest battle yet—colon cancer—that his life would take a different turn.

“I was formally diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer,” said Phillips, recalling the moment his life changed. What started as a routine screening turned into months of imaging, including MRIs and CT scans. Eventually, Phillips found himself enduring months of grueling radiation and chemotherapy.

“The treatment process is tough. It’s chemo, it’s radiation, and it’s emotionally draining,” Phillips said. “But the toughest part is the loneliness you feel when you’re at a place like Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and your family can’t be there with you.”

Now in remission for about a year, Phillips has transitioned from military service to helping his fellow veterans, military, emergency personnel, and family, who may face similar struggles. He founded the KFG Project, an organization dedicated to supporting cancer patients—particularly veterans—through the challenges of treatment and recovery.

“The motto for the KFG Project is ‘Keep f***ing going,’” Phillips shared. “It was a phrase that kept me going during my battle, and it’s something my fellow patients and supporters would text me to lift my spirits. Now, it’s the heart of what we’re about.”

The KFG Project offers a variety of services to veterans fighting cancer. Through their life coaching program, cancer patients have access to therapy, meditation, and resources to connect with caregivers. More than just providing a listening ear, Phillips emphasizes that the coaching program focuses on teaching veterans to take “radical responsibility” for their own recovery and well-being.

“It’s not just about having someone to talk to,” said Phillips. “It’s about empowering veterans to take control of their lives and their health after cancer.”

Phillips isn’t alone in this endeavor. The KFG Project has partnered with Old Line Spirits, a veteran-owned distillery and bar in Highlandtowne, which Phillips has known for years.

“I didn’t want to bring it up when Bill was in treatment, but he owes me $20 from 2007,” joked Mark McLaughlin, co-founder of Old Line Spirits and Phillips’ longtime friend and squadron mate. “I just wanted to get that on the record!”

McLaughlin and Phillips served together as Naval Flight Officers, flying the EA-6B Prowler. Their partnership now extends beyond aviation into a shared mission to help veterans dealing with cancer.

“The KFG Project focuses on an area that many people overlook in the cancer journey: the aftercare,” McLaughlin said. “What happens after cancer? After you’ve fought and gone into remission, how do you rebuild and make yourself healthier so you’re less likely to face this again?”

The KFG Project aligns perfectly with the values of Old Line Spirits, which was founded by two Navy aviators. “At Old Line, we do a lot of charitable work, not just veteran-related, but veterans are always close to our hearts,” McLaughlin said. “So, when Bill approached us about the KFG Project, it was a natural fit.”

Phillips remains committed to his mission: “The KFG Project is about helping people keep going. It’s about inspiring them to push through the tough times and to never give up.”

To learn more or donate to the KFG Project, click here.