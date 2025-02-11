Valentine's Day wisdom: Long-lasting love from BrightView Avondell's Experts

BEL AIR — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and as we get ready to celebrate our loved ones, we have a question in mind: What’s the secret to a long, healthy, and happy love?

WMAR 2 News went to Brightview Avondell Independent and Assisted Living to find the answers, speaking with couples who’ve been together for decades.

At Brightview Avondell, love is always in the air. “Every day is Valentine’s Day in our home,” said Mary McGraw, who has been married to her husband for 62 years.

It’s not just Valentine’s Day that brings on the feels. For the five couples living at Brightview Avondell, it’s the experiences, the history, and the journeys they’ve taken together that have shaped their relationships. Out of the five residents we talked to, 4 have been married for 60+ years.

One couple met their partner at the facility, and they have been married for two years. Sandra Tracy Albert and Skip Albert met at Brightview Avondell during a golf outing organized by the community.

“She didn’t know anything about golf, and I had been a golfer all my life. I thought she was kinda cute, and I liked her, so I invited her out for a date,” Skip shared with a smile.

For some couples, love began in more traditional settings—through dancing, school, or even a blind date.

“Yes, on a blind date,” said Greta Fischberg, who has been married to her husband for 64 years.

Like all relationships, these couples have faced their ups and downs over the years. “Oh, mercy, yes. Oh yes, everybody has… Nothing is always smooth sailing,” Rosemary Rogolino, married for 65 years, said with a knowing laugh.

So what’s the secret to making it last?

“Know when to keep your mouth shut,” said Phil Lassiter, who’s been married for 63 years. His wife, Greta, couldn’t help but giggle.

And they’re not the only ones with advice. Other couples stress that successful love requires putting in the work.

“Let the little things go and worry about the big things in life. You can’t complain about the little things,” Greta added.

Others believe it’s the small gestures that really matter in keeping the love alive.

“To this day, I bet we’ll say ‘I love you’ no fewer than 20 times each day,” Hank McGraw, married to his wife for 62 years, shared. “If I come downstairs, I’ll open the door and say, ‘See you later, I love you.’ She doesn’t have to answer, but that’s standard.”

And for those struggling to even find a relationship, these couples offer encouragement.

“Keep on, keep on keeping on. There are many days and many people out there,” said Sandra Tracy-Albert, newlywed.

At the end of the day, love is a journey. Every day presents a new opportunity to approach, find, or change your perspective on love.

Whether platonic or romantic, the big advice is simple: Never leave anything unresolved.

Reporter: Hmm, don’t go to bed angry?Lewis: “Oh no… but if you do, keep your mouth shut.”Greta: “He dwells on that, but he’s a very quiet person.”

While we didn’t get the chance to speak with all of the residents at Brightview Avondell, the message remains clear: Love is love. It requires patience, care, and most of all, time.

