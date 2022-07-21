BALTIMORE,Md — As school systems across Maryland are facing staffing shortages, some school systems are hosting multiple job fairs this summer to hope fill some of those positions. Baltimore County Public Schools still has a few job fairs coming up including one today at Loch Raven High School. Howard County Public Schools has just announced their school job fair schedule for the summer.
The school system will have three upcoming events all happening on Saturdays. This will make it a little easier for potential employees to attend. Each one will be held in Columbia at Wilde Lake Middle School from 10 am to 3 pm. Their first hiring fair will be held next Saturday followed by two more in August. While Baltimore County’s school system does not require registration, Howard County require those wanting to attend register here. Applicants for both school systems do advise attendees to bring their resume and be prepared for an interview if qualified.
Upcoming School Job/Hiring Fairs
County
Location
Day
Time
Loch Raven High School
1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
Thursday 7/4/22
4pm-7pm
Baltimore
Loch Raven High School
1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
7/28/22
4pm-7pm
Baltimore
Virtual
Thursday 7/28/22
12pm-2pm
Baltimore
Loch Raven High School
1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
Thursday
8/4/22
4pm-7pm
Baltimore
Loch Raven High School
1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
Thursday
8/11/22
4pm-7pm
Baltimore
Loch Raven High School
1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
Thursday
8/18/22
4pm-7pm
Howard
Wilde Lake Middle School
5460 Trumpeter Rd, Columbia, MD 21044
Saturday
7/30/22
10am-3pm
Howard
Wilde Lake Middle School
5460 Trumpeter Rd, Columbia, MD 21044
Saturday
8/13/22
10am-3pm
Howard
Wilde Lake Middle School
5460 Trumpeter Rd, Columbia, MD 21044
Saturday
8/27/22
10am-3pm