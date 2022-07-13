Baltimore County Public School System Job Fair

BALTIMORE, Md — If you’re looking to work at Baltimore County Public Schools, they are hosting several open houses this month. BCPS released this schedule showing dates and times of their open houses along with the positions they are hiring for. Registration is not required however, they do encourage those interested to bring their resume and be prepared for an interview.

Open House Positions at Deer Park Middle Magnet School

9830 Winands Rd., Randallstown 21133

Wednesday, July 13, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Teachers sought in the following content areas: Art, Dance, English, Health, Math, Physical Education, Reading, Science, Social Studies, and Special Education. While the open houses’ focus will be on teacher recruitment, candidates also are sought to serve as bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers, building service workers, grounds workers, paraeducators, and school safety assistants.

Open House Positions at Franklin Middle School

10 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown 21136 aware

Wednesday, July 13, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Teachers sought in the following content areas: Dance, Math, Music (Vocal and Instrumental), Physical Education, Science and Special Education. School counselors are also sought. While the open houses’ focus will be on teacher recruitment, candidates also are sought to serve as bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers, building service workers, grounds workers, paraeducators, and school safety assistants.

Open House Positions at Lansdowne Middle School

2400 Lansdowne Rd., Baltimore 21227

Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Teachers sought in the following content areas: English for Speakers of Other Languages, Music, Physical Education, Reading, Science, Social Studies, Spanish, and Special Education. School counselors are also

sought. While the open houses’ focus will be on teacher recruitment, candidates also are sought to serve as bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers, building service workers, grounds workers, paraeducators, and school safety assistants.

Open House Positions at Woodlawn High School

1801 Woodlawn Dr., Baltimore 21207

Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Teachers sought in the following content areas: Business Education, English, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Culinary Arts, Health, Math, Science, Social Studies, Special Education, Special Education - Social Emotional Learning, and Technology Education. School counselors are also sought. While the open houses’ focus will be on teacher recruitment, candidates also are sought to serve as bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers, building service workers, grounds workers, paraeducators, and school safety assistants.

Open House Positions at Dundalk High School

1901 Delvale Ave., Baltimore 21212

Thursday, July 14, from 12 – 2 p.m.

Teachers sought in the following content areas: English, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Math, Special Education, and Technology Education. While the open houses’ focus will be on teacher recruitment, candidates also are sought to serve as bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers,

building service workers, grounds workers, paraeducators, and school safety assistants.

Open House Positions at Lansdowne High School

3800 Hollins Ferry Rd., Baltimore 21227

Thursday, July 14, from 12 – 2 p.m.

Teachers sought in the following content areas: English, English for Speakers of Other Languages, and Special Education. School counselors are also sought. While the open houses’ focus will be on teacher recruitment, candidates also are sought to serve as bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers,

building service workers, grounds workers, paraeducators, and school safety assistants.

Open House Positions at Woodlawn Middle School

3033 Saint Lukes Ln., Baltimore 21207

Thursday, July 14, from 12 - 2 p.m.

Teachers sought in the following content areas: Art, Library Media, Math, Physical Education, Reading, Science, Staff Development, Social Studies, Spanish, Special Education, and Special Education – Social Emotional Learning. While the open houses’ focus will be on teacher recruitment, candidates also are sought to serve as bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers, building service workers, grounds

workers, paraeducators, and school safety assistants.

Open House Positions at Dundalk Middle School

7400 Dunmanway, Baltimore 21222

Thursday, July 14, from 2 - 4 p.m.

Teachers sought in the following content areas: English, Business Education, Drama, ESOL, Math, Reading, Science, and Social Studies. School counselors are also sought. While the open houses’ focus will be on teacher recruitment, candidates also are sought to serve as bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers, building service workers, grounds workers, paraeducators, and school safety assistants.

Open House Systemwide Positions Loch Raven High School

1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286

Thursday, July 14,21, and 28 from 4-7 p.m.

All positions available.

Bus Driver & Attendant Recruitment Event The American Job Center at the Liberty Center

3637 Offutt Rd., Randallstown 21133

Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

BCPS is actively seeking school bus drivers and bus attendants. Interested candidates are invited to a recruitment session to learn about the position and BCPS benefits. Please apply online before the event. Please be sure to bring the following documents:

• Complete driving record (from MVA Kiosk) - for bus drivers only.

• Driver's license or State ID

Cafeteria Worker Recruitment Session at Lansdowne Middle School

2400 Lansdowne Rd., Baltimore 21227

Wednesday, July 20, at 2 p.m.

BCPS is hosting an in-person recruitment session to include an information session, interview, and preemployment scheduling. Interested applicants should submit an application and will be invited to the next session, and any thereafter, if they cannot attend the first.

Virtual Teacher Job Fair

Thursday, July 28, from 12 – 2 p.m.

BCPS is hosting a virtual job fair to recruit teachers for all content areas.

Those looking to apply for a position at Baltimore County Public Schools can apply by clicking here.