U.S. Secretary of State talks what's next in Israel and Hamas ceasefire

Monday begins the fourth day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, after 11 straight days of bombings.

Sunday, Israeli trucks moved away from the Gaza border.

This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Israel. He’ll be in the West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday. He appeared on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning saying this ceasefire put the U.S. in a potion to “build something more positive.”

Blinken said the the only way to end the cycle of violence is working toward a two-state solution.

“Ultimately it is the only way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, and the only way to give the Palestinians the state to which they're entitled,” said Blinken. He added, “it’s vitally important that Palestinians feel hope and have opportunity and live in security just as for Israelis. There should be equal measures in a democratic society. I think that is an obligation of any government."

During the eleven days of bombings, more than 230 people were killed in Gaza and 12 in Israel. Most of them were Palestinian civilians. Others lost homes and businesses, destroyed by bombs. These locations were not the intended targets. Now, 39 percent of Gaza is said to not have clean drinking water.

As Israel and Hamas enter this fourth day of ceasefire, negotiators are working to extend it.

