U.S. Citizen reunited with family in Maryland after month-long detainment

LAUREL, Md. — After missing both Christmas and New Year’s while stuck in ICE detention, Dulce Consuelo Diaz Morales, a U.S. Citizen, has been reunited with her family.

Her lawyers say that despite providing documentation to prove her citizenship status to the Department of Homeland Security, including a Maryland birth certificate and immunization records, Diaz Morales spent 24 days in ICE custody.

“We are very relieved that she is at last back home,” attorney Zachary Perez told WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol.

Diaz Morales had been sent to facilities in Baltimore then Louisiana, Texas and finally New Jersey. Two members of the legal team at Sanabria and Associates “provided direct assistance” tor return the young mother home on Wednesday night.

Diaz Morales’ sister, Sirley Diaz, told reporters last month that the pair were leaving a Taco Bell in Baltimore City on December 14, when they saw police and pulled over.

It turned out to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Sirley reported that they never identified themselves nor explained the reason for her sister’s arrest, only stating that they would be taking Diaz Morales because she was older in age.

At one point, during limited communications with her family, Diaz Morales indicated she was fearful she’d be deported.

DHS claimed that Diaz Morales, referring to her under a slightly different name “Dulce Consuelo Madrigal Diaz” is an illegal alien from Mexico and stated that she did not provide evidence to support her claim.

The agency pointed out an encounter in 2023 where she claimed to have been a Mexican citizen when speaking with Border Patrol near Lukeville, Arizona.

Perez says that “all cases remain in active litigation” at this time.

