Two people of interest sought in deadly Mondawmin Metro Station shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking to identify two people who may be connected to the murder at the Mondawmin Metro Station this week.

Detectives released new photos of two people who were at the scene when the shooting happened.

Investigators say just after 5 p.m. Monday, officers found 20-year-old Caleb Thompson with a gunshot wound at the station.

If you recognize these men, call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.