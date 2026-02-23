TSA PreCheck remains open at BWI airport after DHS reverses course on nationwide closures

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — TSA PreCheck passengers anticipating potential long lines after the Department of Homeland Security planned to close them, instead had a pleasant experience at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

“I’m glad they reversed it, and I hope they keep it open,” passenger Dan Lockwood said Monday.

The closures, impacting both PreCheck and Global Entry programs, were anticipated to begin Sunday morning at 6. While some airports did experience initial closures, sources tell WMAR-2 News that the PreCheck lines remained open at BWI. ABC News confirmed Los Angeles International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport experienced closures.

It's not clear if Global Entry is impacted at BWI.

Just a few short hours later, TSA confirmed on social media that there would be no change though “as staffing constraints arise, [the agency] will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly.”

Non-profit U.S. Travel commended the reversal after calling the initial move "extremely disappointing" and blaming both political parties for using airport staff, security teams and "the entire travel experience" as political pawns.

DHS’ funding lapsed as of February 13, due to an ongoing partial shutdown over immigration issues.

At BWI, pre-screened passengers who opt in for the service to ease travel issues, were thankful that it did not impact their trips this time.

“I would grumble a little bit just because I did pay for it and had to go through a lot to get the service, so it's a little frustrating," Alex Hargrave said. " I do understand in a shutdown that services are suspended and this is not the most essential one."

“I didn't like it, but I kind of assumed when they closed the government down that they were gonna start doing stuff like that,” Lockwood said.

Confusion lingered even after DHS quickly reversed course.

Phoebe Chow, who was visiting Baltimore for the first time with a friend, says they arrived four hours early for a flight home to Chicago.

“We couldn't even check in because they say we're too early,” Chow said. “But it turned out, it's fine!”

Many found it to be a minor inconvenience, noting PreCheck typically comes more in handy at busier airports like Philadelphia or Denver.

But some noted that their inconvenience is eclipsed by the bigger issue of yet another impasse in Congress.

“It is what it is. I’d rather be protected than worry about if I got TSA prechecked or not,” Timothy Kanavy said. “It’s like you're dealing with preschoolers. Just get together, make a deal, and move on.”

“I understand that debates do need to happen and it happens from time to time. That's just where we're at right now. So hoping it gets resolved soon, for the these TSA folks especially,” Hargrave said.

Nearly 62,000 TSA agents are going without a paycheck for the second time in less than six months due to the shutdown.