Triple shooting claims the life of two teens on New Year’s Day

BALTIMORE — Police have now released more information about a triple shooting that happened on New Year’s Day.

Officers in Baltimore city initially said two men were dead on arrival and one 16-year-old was injured on the city’s west side when they responded to a shooting on New Years Day. Tuesday, we learned 16-year-old Desmond Canada and 17-year-old Bernard Thomas were the two teenagers who had been shot to death.

It happened around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday near Gelston and Grantley streets.

One neighbor who lives nearby remained anonymous but said he heard a lot of gun shots that night and tried his best to stay safe. He also said he’s likely seen the boys walking in the neighborhood and was shocked to know it happened on his block.

“ I got a call from my daughter that somebody on my block I got shot. I got the pictures from my daughter and it’s just bad because I mean them boys, they young, those were young boys,”.

That neighbor said he normally feels safe on his block but he has reached out to city and state leaders about the issue of loitering which is often a problem in his area.

“Ive written the mayor, I’ve written the governor, and I came from a city where we had the same issue 25 years ago,”.

Not all of his letters received a response but he’s hoping something will change in this new year as city leaders try to combat crime.

“Nobody is really investing into these Baltimore youngsters,”.

Police said the third teen who was wounded in that shooting is expected to be okay but right now the motive for the shooting is still unclear.