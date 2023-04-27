Training resumes at Laurel Park

Training will get underway again at Laurel Park.

1/ST RACING and The Maryland Jockey Club released a statement Wednesday saying a preliminary report affirms the safety of the track at Laurel Park.

“We received the partial report issued today and are pleased it has affirmed the safety of Laurel Park’s dirt surface. While we await the final report, we are gratified that even before Mr. Passero completed his analysis that his recommendation to the Maryland Racing Commission supports the resumption of training at Laurel Park. We have not had the opportunity to discuss with the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association their statements to the press as to the resumption of racing but reiterate our position as to track safety and the strong rationale for putting in place our industry standard best practices for horses and riders.” Aidan Butler, Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST RACING. “

An inspection of the track, by John Passero on Wednesday. Passero once served as a Senior Vice President of Racing Services for the Maryland Jockey Club and was asked to conduct an inspection at the track.

That request came after two horses were euthanized last Thursday, April 20th. One who suffered injuries during the 4th and 5th races.

WMAR-2 News took at In Focus look into deaths at racetracks. The Maryland Department of Labor, who oversees the Maryland Racing Commission, says that so far in 2023 13 horses have died at Laurel Park.

