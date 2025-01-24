Tradepoint Atlantic releases Impact Study for Sparrows Point Container Project amid growing concerns

SPARROWS POINT — Tradepoint Atlantic, the real estate developer spearheading the transformation of the Sparrows Point industrial area, has released a nearly 800-page Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for its container project.

The extensive study, which took a year to complete and cost $3 million, details the environmental implications of deepening and widening Sparrows Point as part of Tradepoint Atlantic's goal to become the third-largest port on the East Coast.

The study comes amid concerns from local environmental advocates, who question the potential environmental risks associated with dredging and land development at the site of the former Bethlehem Steel plant.

The project will involve the dredging of 4.2 million cubic yards of sediment, necessary to accommodate the construction of new container berths. However, critics worry about the legacy of contamination left by decades of industrial activity.

A Year of Testing and Collaboration

The EIS was compiled with the cooperation of several state and federal agencies, including the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) and the Maryland Port Administration. Testing focused on the sediments that will be dredged, with evaluations conducted for 292 potential contaminants such as metals, mercury, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and PCBs.

The study also examined the potential impact of placing the dredged materials in the four proposed disposal locations: the ocean, the Coal Pier Channel, the Upland Placement at Sparrows Point - High Head Industrial Impoundment, and the existing Maryland Port Administration’s Dredge Material Containment Facility.

Tradepoint Atlantic insists the study reveals that the four sites do not contain hazardous materials according to standards set by the EPA and MDE. The developer has also stated that 89% of the dredged material is suitable for reuse, with only 11% classified as restricted-use material requiring a containment cap.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

Despite environmental concerns, Tradepoint Atlantic emphasizes the economic benefits of the project. The company projects the creation of 1,100 union jobs and an additional 7,000 indirect jobs, contributing to the growth of the Port of Baltimore.

The estimated $1 billion private investment is seen as a major boost to the region’s economy. The state budget allocates $15 million to assist with dredge placement for the Maryland Port Administration Authority, according to Tomarchio.

Tomarchio described the project as a “bright opportunity” to grow Maryland's port economy, asserting that the investment will ensure sustainability and job creation for future generations.

Opposition and Calls for Greater Transparency

Environmental analyst Russell Donnelly, who works with SUSTAIN SECAP, has raised significant concerns about the transparency of the environmental study. Donnelly claims that the study lacks critical details, particularly about the actual concentrations of contaminants found in the dredged material.

He argues that the sampling locations for the study do not align with the areas he believes Tradepoint Atlantic plans to dredge, and he is skeptical of the claim that contaminants are within safe levels for reuse.

"What we’re hearing here is that Tradepoint, in its expedience and urgency, is trying to claim that one small spot out of this entire area is clean, and that’s just not the case," Donnelly said.

In response, Tomarchio defended the study, noting that it focused on specific areas that received detailed analysis. He also criticized older studies cited by Donnelly, stating that they did not reflect the current state of the site.

Public Comment Period and Upcoming Hearings

As part of the ongoing review process, Tradepoint Atlantic has announced public hearings to address community concerns. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and voice opinions on the project and study during two sessions in late February 2025.

The in-person session will take place on February 25, 2025, at the Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center in Dundalk, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The virtual hearing will follow on February 27, 2025, with a poster session from 2-3 p.m. and a public hearing from 3-6 p.m. A backup date for the in-person hearing is scheduled for March 4, 2025, in case of inclement weather.

For more information, the public can access the virtual hearing at this link:https://bit.ly/SPCTWaterQuality.

As the debate continues over the environmental and economic implications of the Sparrows Point project, both supporters and critics are awaiting further analysis and feedback from these public sessions.