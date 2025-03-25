Towson University introduces automated food delivery robots

TOWSON — Picture this: a robot with wheels that closely resembles WALL-E, but inside, it's carrying your latest Grubhub order. That’s exactly what Towson University students are experiencing today with the debut of a fleet of autonomous food delivery robots.

The campus is buzzing with excitement as the Starship Technologies fleet of five robots rolls onto the scene, promising to change how students get their meals. With sleek designs and high-tech capabilities, these robots are already making a big impression on the Towson University campus, offering food delivery from several campus eateries.

"Place an order. Load it up. On its way." It's as simple as that. Students can place an order through the Grubhub app and have their food delivered by one of these futuristic machines. The service is available from six popular spots at the Union Food Market, including Bento Sushi, Dunkin’, Jack's Burrito, The Halal Shack, Roar Pizza Co., and The Den @ Paws. And for students on meal plans, the robots work seamlessly with their campus dining options.

When asked about the robots' debut, students had mixed reactions, but most couldn't hide their excitement.

"When I saw it the first time, I was like, What is going on?" said Khalifia Abubakar, a sophomore at Towson University. "It's just so cool to see," added Rachel Dormeyan, a junior. Freshman Michael Webb said, "I haven't seen the robot yet; I’m trying to see it," while fellow junior Sandrine Kuma enthusiastically agreed, "It’s so cool."

The five-robot fleet marks a milestone in the university's push to integrate cutting-edge technology into daily student life. These robots are designed to mimic pedestrians on the sidewalks, equipped with sensors, GPS, and radar to navigate around obstacles and stay safe. Richard Coburn, District Manager for Tiger Hospitality, emphasized the advanced technology that powers these robots. “The robots know where the roads are, where certain barriers and obstacles are, and they can try to get around them,” Coburn explained.

Starship Technologies, the company behind the robots, operates commercially worldwide, with its zero-emission robots completing nearly eight million autonomous deliveries globally. These robots can travel at night, navigate rain and snow, and even climb curbs, making them ideal for college campuses.

"I was walking back from class, and I was crossing the road, and we were both waiting at the stoplight. There were no cars, so we crossed the road together. It was so cute," said Dormeyan, sharing her experience of crossing paths with one of the robots.

A New Approach to Meeting Student Needs Coburn sees this initiative as an opportunity to listen to students and provide a solution that caters to their busy schedules. “They have busy schedules, so this gives us a chance to do it not only in a literal sense but physically as well,” he said, referring to the convenience the robots bring to students' everyday lives.

For many students, the robots are the perfect way to optimize their time. "It's a time-saver because you could be doing something and not want to get up to go get food. The robot can always bring food to you, which is a good thing," said Kuma. Abubakar echoed her sentiment, saying, "That convenience cannot be overstated to me personally."

However, not everyone is convinced. Some students worry that the robot service could impact physical activity or even replace human delivery drivers. "It kind of defeats the purpose of getting up and being active," said Michael Webb, a freshman. Dylan Davis, another freshman, expressed concern about job loss: “Robots might replace the UberEats drivers and DoorDash drivers and things like that.”

A growing trend across campuses Towson University is one of 55 campuses nationwide that have implemented this food delivery robot service. The service charges a modest fee of $3.49 per delivery, which students can easily pay through their Grubhub accounts.

Looking ahead, Towson officials plan to expand the robot fleet even further. By the fall, they aim to increase the number of food delivery robots to approximately 20, making the service even more accessible and widespread.

