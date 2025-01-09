Towson man gives back to homeless as freezing temperatures approach

TOWSON — As the temperatures drop and the cold of winter settles in, many people are thinking about how to protect themselves from the chill.

But in Towson, one man is taking his concern a step further, ensuring that those without homes stay warm and safe during the harsh months ahead.

"I won’t lie, it is cold out, and it’s going to get worse as the evening wears down," said John Falconer, one of the dedicated volunteers assisting Robert Williams in his mission to help the homeless in Towson.

For over a decade, Robert Williams has been on the front lines, distributing blankets, food, and essential winter gear to the homeless in his community. Although he took a break last year, he’s back this winter with renewed energy and purpose.

"I just thought now was a good time to go out and do it again," Williams said, as he prepared to deliver much-needed winter essentials.

Williams' mission began several years ago during a particularly harsh winter when the region was hit by the infamous "polar vortex." While many turned a blind eye to the suffering of the homeless during that extreme cold, Williams felt compelled to act.

"The homeless were on my mind, and loads of neighbors came through and brought blankets to the house because I put a shout-out on the Nextdoor site," said Williams.

Williams and his friend Falconer drive around Towson every winter night, looking for people in need of help. They have no set route but instead rely on instinct and experience to guide them.

"The goal is to drive around Towson and see if my friend John and I can find anyone who might be in a vulnerable situation," Williams explained. "We’re hoping we don’t find anyone, but if we do, we’re ready to help."

Despite the frigid conditions, Williams and Falconer are committed to their cause. Whether they find someone on the streets or not, their mission remains the same: provide warmth, food, and compassion to those who need it most.

And it’s the personal connections that make the effort worthwhile. "We give them hugs, and they give us hugs back. That always makes it worthwhile in the end," Falconer said with a smile.

For Williams, it's not just about the blankets and winter gear—it's about showing the homeless that they matter, that someone cares. The small but significant act of kindness can make all the difference during a season where survival becomes a daily struggle for those without a home.

As the cold sets in and the holidays approach, Williams' efforts are a reminder to all that even in the hardest of times, compassion and community can make a world of difference.