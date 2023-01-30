Tiny Brick Oven pays it forward to help vulnerable groups

BALTIMORE — With one pizza at a time, a small owned businesses in fed hill, called Tiny Brick Oven, is helping vulnerable groups in Baltimore.

Tiny Brick Oven’s pay-it-forward program, provides meals paid for by generous customers who buy food for the needy.

Essentially anyone who comes into the restaurant to buy a pizza can add on a donation to provide those in need with a meal.

For every nine dollars the restaurant raises, someone can receive two free slices of pizza along with a drink and a handwritten message of positivity.

"Anybody in Baltimore can come get some of the best slices, even if they can't afford to buy it, feeding people makes me happy. So, it's a win win," said Will Fagg, owner of Tiny Brick Oven.

The restaurant has served over 1000 meals since they began this program at the beginning of the pandemic.