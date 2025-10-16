The stage is set for revamp of dinner theatre in the heart of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — After months of construction, crews have reached a major milestone for the future home of Toby's Dinner Theatre.

Earlier this week the concrete was poured for the stage that will anchor its new location, just next door.

"It's all exciting. Scary a little bit, but incredibly exciting," said Mark Minnick, a longtime performer and associate producer at the theater.

For Minnick, Toby's is like a second home.

He's now helping preserve the theater's 50-year legacy while preparing to carry it forward for another 50 years.

It stands as one of the only remaining dinner theaters in the Baltimore-DC metro area.

"And that's for a reason. There is quality. There is talent. There is heart. Toby has nurtured such an environment here for creativity, for artists to grow and prosper and make a living," Minnick said.

Founded by Toby Orenstein, who moved to the planned community at the request of Columbia's architect James Rouse, the theater has served as a launching pad for future Broadway stars and a home for homegrown talent to become household names.

Orenstein also founded the Columbia School for Theatrical Arts, which will occupy space in the new development alongside new apartments.

The new Toby's will feature 50 additional seats, two buffet halls and two black box theaters. Despite the expansion, the venue's character will remain unchanged, including its unique lobby quilts that chronicle shows past and greet patrons at the door.

WMAR-2 News Lobby quilts line the halls of Toby's Dinner Theater. One is made for each show made from materials used in the productions.

"I love to see our people grow, prosper. I love to see the audiences jump to their feet or peek out through the curtain on a Wednesday matinee and just watch the joy that we provide people. I'm taking that over there. Who could ask for anything more than that?" Minnick said.

While construction crews have worked since January, performances continue at the current location. The theater's production of "Saturday Night Fever" runs through October, with several more shows planned, including the production that will debut the new stage. Minnick says it'll be a showstopper but remains tight-lipped about details.

The first phase of construction is expected to be complete in late 2026, with the move to the new building to follow shortly after. Then, the original building will take its final bow.

Bittersweet, but deserving of a standing ovation.

"It's going to be sad to say goodbye, but we're ready to open those doors and say hello," Minnick said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

