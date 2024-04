BALTIMORE, MD — It's Friday, April 5th. Here's a look at the stories topping the news:



The Army Corps of Engineers says the Port of Baltimorecould reopen by the end of May

One person died after a fire in East Baltimore

The state's attempt to buy Pimlico is stalled

McDaniel College students held its 33rd Tournament of Champions

Plus, we've got your forecast. Check out the latest here.