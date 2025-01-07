The great Baltimore parking controversy: Should we honor the chair or not?

BALTIMORE — An unspoken rule has taken root in the streets of Baltimore during the snowy season—if there’s a chair, traffic cone, or even a garbage can in a parking spot, it’s generally understood that it should not be moved.

However, as the city's residents wrestle with a lack of available parking, the question remains: how many adhere to this unwritten code of conduct?

For many, especially those who are new to the area, the concept of "respecting the chair" is a point of contention. Tomas Salgado, a newcomer to Baltimore, expressed the sentiments echoed by many.

“It's like when people stand there like, ‘This is my spot,’” he remarked, highlighting the blurred lines of parking etiquette.

During a recent snowstorm, residents discovered firsthand the implications of this rule. The act of claiming a parking space has become synonymous with “shoveling out” and placing a chair to reserve it.

"When you spend an hour or two shoveling a spot so you can go to the store for groceries, only to return and find someone in your spot? Oh no,” stated Teckla Chernay, a Baltimore City resident who relies on a handicapped parking space.

Responses to the chair debate have poured in on social media platforms, with a variety of perspectives. One resident passionately defended the unwritten rule, stating, “Absolutely that’s the Baltimore rule! You shovel a spot; it’s yours 'til the snow is gone!”

This sentiment reflects a significant portion of the community that feels a sense of ownership over parking spaces they’ve worked to clear.

Conversely, some residents argue that the streets are public and that anyone has the legal right to park wherever they choose. Rose Anderson, another Baltimore City resident, voiced a more egalitarian view, asserting, “Don’t put chairs there, don’t put nothing there because you never know in case of an emergency.”

Despite the evident divide, Chernay firmly believes in the necessity to respect both the “chair” and the handicap signs.

“If you park in my spot, 911, and you will get towed, and a $500 ticket; do not park in my parking spot,” she emphasized, showcasing the frustration of those who feel their hard work is undermined.

Despite the heated discussions, it’s important to note that the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has recently reminded residents that reserving parking spaces with chairs, garbage bags, or any other items is not permitted.

City officials encourage residents to report such instances as debris in the roadway, emphasizing that everyone should adhere to the rules of public parking.

As Baltimoreans continue to navigate the complexities of parking during the winter months, only time will tell how the clash between tradition and legality will unfold on the city’s snowy streets.

For now, one thing is clear: the debate over respecting the chair is far from settled.