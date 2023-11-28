The Chesapeake Bay's summer dead zone is historically small

It's hard to believe 2023 is coming to a close, but the year is ending on a high note when it comes to the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

The summer dead zone in the bay is the smallest since monitoring began, back in 1985.

The dead zones, or areas of low oxygen, are monitored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Old Dominion University, and the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, who all partner with the Chesapeake Bay Program.

“These results illustrate that nutrient input reductions can produce a significant improvement for fish, crab and oyster habitats, and that we need to continue and advance our management efforts throughout the watershed," said Mark Trice, Program Chief of Water Quality Informatics with MD DNR’s Resource Assessment Service.

Early indicators in 2023 were promising for the health of the bay. A June report card from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science showed positive signs of recovery.

The lack of rain in the summer months does play a part. While Maryland saw drought conditions this meant freshwater and run-off coming into the bay was less, meaning less nutrients from the land were sent into the water.

But, those monitoring the dead zone, says it could have been smaller, if not for the above-average temperatures and wind speeds, “The low levels of hypoxia in 2023, despite the high temperatures, are truly surprising,” said Dr. Marjy Friedrichs, research professor at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. “This may finally be clear evidence that our nutrient reduction strategies are improving water quality and fish and shellfish habitats.”

Weather conditions do not get all the credit. Experts say pollution-reducing practices by Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia are also making an impact. It's estimated the watershed states and D.C. have met 51% of the goal to reduce nitrogen and 60% of the goal to reduce phosphorus by 2025.

"This year's Chesapeake Bay dissolved oxygen conditions are the best on record, and it is encouraging news,” said Sec. Josh Kurtz of the MD DNR, who is also Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Principal Staff Committee. “These results show that the ongoing work to reduce pollution across the Bay’s watershed is making the Chesapeake Bay a better place for fish, crabs, oysters, and other marine life. As we focus our cleanup efforts during the next decade, we can accelerate and build on this progress.”

