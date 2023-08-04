The Baltimore Peace Movement is holding another peace promise weekend

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peace Movement holds a peace promise weekend four times a year.

The goal is to encourage everyone to be peaceful for 72 hours. It kicks off Friday.

Organizers will be handing out lawn signs promoting their message for three days.

For years, the Baltimore Peace Movement was known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365.

So, instead of having Ceasefire weekends, they now have peace promise weekends.

The goal of the re-brand was for people in Baltimore to stop thinking about murder and to start thinking about peace.

They will have events for three days, beginning with a kick off rally at 5:30 p.m.

It will take place in Edmondson Village.

Organizers will be out on all four corners of the road asking people to honk for peace.

Darnyle Wharton, a co organizer with the group, says they will be in different communities in the city this weekend.

"We ask you to be peaceful. We ask your neighbor to be peaceful. We ask people at your church to be peaceful, people at your job, people on the basketball court, like everywhere across Baltimore City. We're asking everyone to be peaceful, but it starts within yourself," said Wharton.

Even with the mass shooting last month, homicides and non-fatal shootings are down compared to this time last year.

People of all ages are encouraged to come out and participate.