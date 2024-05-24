BALTIMORE — Airports all across the country are expecting to see more travelers than usual this holiday weekend.

WMAR-2 News saw a good amount of travelers at BWI Friday morning.

At BWI they are expecting to screen 33,000 travelers by per day over Memorial Day weekend.

AAA expects 44 million people to travel this Memorial Day weekend.

This is a 4 percent increase from last year.

AAA experts say they haven't seen these numbers in close to 20 years.

Experts project more than 38 million people will travel by car.

Close to 3.5 million people are expected to fly.

We spoke to people locally who were traveling out of town this weekend.

We caught up with Eunice Smith who is looking forward to seeing friends and family in Atlanta.

She says it's wise to know what you're doing before you arrive at BWI.

"Definitely be prepared. Just have things in order so for you and others because what you do affects everyone else. Have things in order and you know what and just have fun," said Smith.

WMAR-2 News also spoke to other travelers who say things ran smoothly Friday morning.

We spoke to Alex Standrowicz who is traveling to Nashville.

He said things were smooth when he checked in.

Also, if you are traveling over the Bay Bridge expect there to be travel delays in both directions.

The best time to travel on the bay bridge would be before 8 a.m and after 10 p.m. this weekend.

It's also important to show up at the airport at least two to three hours early.

