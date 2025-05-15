“Swimming isn’t an optional activity, it’s a life skill”: How one program helps families afford swim lessons

BALTIMORE — It's swim safety month, and according to the CDC, around 45,000 people drown in the U.S. every year. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

“Swimming isn't really an optional activity—it's a necessary life skill,” said Chris Kroeker, the owner of British Swim School Patapsco Valley.

He says drowning can happen in just 20 to 60 seconds, which is why he encourages parents to enroll their children in swim classes early. However, he acknowledges that the cost can be a barrier for some families.

"Some families have two, three, or even four kids, and that can add up over time," Kroeker said.

To help families afford lessons, British Swim School partners with Hope Floats Foundation.

"They provide swimming scholarships to children who might not be able to afford it," Kroeker explained.

Hope Floats was founded by a group of swim schools with a mission to make lessons accessible for more families. Since 2018, British Swim School has made monthly donations to support the foundation.

"We also hold events to encourage the community to help raise money for Hope Floats," Kroeker added.

Even with at least one adult present, 88% of drownings still occur. Kroeker shared a story of grandparents whose two-year-old grandson fell off a dock into a lake. To their shock, the child surfaced on his back, took a breath, and laughed—thanks to the swim skills he had learned.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting swim lessons as early as one year old, emphasizing the importance of teaching skills like flipping and floating, which can be lifesaving.

"What I see is that when children who are four or five have never been in the water before, they often have an innate fear of it,” Kroeker said. “If you start your child early, by the time they're a year or two, they're not going to have that natural fear, and they'll be able to adapt to the water environment much quicker.”

SWIM SAFETY TIPS FROM THE AMERICAN RED CROSS:



Provide constant attention to children near water—avoid distractions, even with a lifeguard present.

Designate a “water watcher” in group settings and stay within arm’s reach of weak or inexperienced swimmers.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, but don’t rely on them alone.

Wear bright colored swimsuits, such as neon colors like orange, yellow and pink to increase visibility. Avoid light blue, gray or green clothing that can blend with the water.

Secure home pools with barriers to prevent unsupervised access, and be extra vigilant during non-swim times.

Always swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards, and never swim alone.

Click here for safety tips and a link to the Red Cross water safety page, where you can find a map of swimming classes in your area.

