Survivors to testify in Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case, detailing decades of child sex abuse

BALTIMORE — Eight survivors of sex abuse at the hands of Catholic clergy are set to testify in the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s bankruptcy case.

Monday’s proceeding will be the second hearing in this case. Six survivors spoke on April 8th detailing decades of abuse by priests and clergy members.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy in September, just two days before the state's Child Victims Act took effect. The law allows victims of child sex abuse to sue their alleged perpetrator without any statute of limitations.

The passing of the law follows the release of a 456-page report naming 146 priests and clergy members as abusers. It also listed more than 600 victims over the course of 8 decades.

Monday’s hearing comes as the deadline to submit abuse claims quickly approaches. Survivors have until May 31st to file.