"Survival": Line began early for pop-up food distribution in Park Heights, despite frigid temperatures

BALTIMORE — It’s pop-up day in Park Heights, an event so highly anticipated that people began lining up six hours in advance.

“We had to tell them like look guys it’s enough for everybody. We don’t want anyone getting hypothermia. We want you all to be safe and to be mindful of your health,” founder and executive director of Catherine’s Family and Youth Service Valarie Matthews.

“The line goes and wraps around the school, go all the way down the streets sometimes,” recipient Kim Brown said.

Matthews says they serve a lot of elderly and single mothers with young children, who she didn't want to see waiting in line too early.

The pop-up comes with promises of fruits, veggies, multiple kinds of meats, formula, diapers and more, all at no cost to neighbors.

The distribution is a partnership between Catherine’s and the Emilie Wall Foundation. The pair most recently helped to debut two new community fridges, one in the parking lot of the Park Heights Academy and another at 5221 Florence Avenue.

“They’re spending $4-500 a month in the grocery store so if we can help with that, at least not only chop it in half but maybe eliminate it in whole, that’s what it’s really about,” executive director of the Emilie Wall Foundation Michael Foy said.

For many, like Fatima Rodriguez, the distributions are a lifeline.

The mother of four was diagnosed with cancer nine months ago and the doctors say there isn’t a cure.

“I am not working full time and need food for both myself and my children. It makes me embarrassed but we don’t have any other help,” she told WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol, as translated from Spanish.

"People got to get what they can get, when they can get it to try to survive that's all it is. Survival,” Brown said.

Matthews says the giveaway, which began as 50 hot meals during the pandemic, has grown immensely. Last year, they served an estimated 200,000 meals and Matthews says they on are track to beat that number this year.

But funding cuts leave an uncertain future.

“From the city and state level a lot of those funds will be exhausted and that’s going to affect local food pantries like ours and a lot of the ones that are in this community that neighbors look forward to going to every month,” she explained. “I pray that resources can continue to pour into this neighborhood so that we can continue to do this work for the neighbors.”

Work that, never goes unnoticed.

“People that’s able to do stuff like this, that’s a blessing,” Brown said.

“It’s sad when a child tells their mother they’re hungry and you can’t give him anything. So, thank you for this donation so children don’t have to suffer,” Rodriguez said.

Another pop up is planned for next Tuesday, December 23rd at the distribution center located at 5221 Florence Avenue.

