Supporting our Veterans: American Legion Post 187 faces financial challenges and seeks community help

CURTIS BAY — For over 80 years, American Legion Post 187 in Curtis Bay has stood as a vital part of the community, offering a place of solace, support, and camaraderie for veterans.

But now, the post that has seen generations of veterans walk through its doors is facing a critical financial struggle, and officials are turning to the community for help.

American Legion Post 187 has long been a pillar of support for veterans, offering services such as assistance with VA issues, toy drives for families in need, and a welcoming space for veterans to connect.

The space has become much more than a building—it’s a home, a family, and a lifeline for those who served.

“The American Legion is like a family because I had my great uncles and grandfathers, and all of them ran a post on the west side of town,” said Nathaniel Russell, Senior Vice Commander at Post 187.

Russell emphasized how important the post has been, especially for veterans in need. "It means plenty, especially if you're a veteran, because it’s your resource for veteran issues, like getting your service records or dealing with problems at the VA," he said.

However, the building that has housed countless memories and served as a sanctuary for veterans is deteriorating. The ceilings need repair; the kitchen struggles with poor insulation and other interior and exterior problems.

“We could use some heat in our kitchen. Us volunteers that cook back there, it’s freezing in the winter, and in the summer, we’re sweating,” said Jeannie Neally, Lead Auxiliary President of American Legion Post 187.

As costs to maintain and repair the building mount, American Legion Post 187 is facing financial strains. With bills getting more expensive due to inflation and little incoming revenue, officials are desperately trying to keep the doors open and continue serving the veterans who depend on them.

“I’m going to be honest with you, there were times when we thought we might have to close the doors, and 77 years of the post’s history would be lost,” said David Lease, the Post Commander. Lease is no stranger to the possibility of closure. He previously belonged to another post that closed due to financial hardships.

“They had to shut their doors,” he said. “So now, I’m trying to fight to keep this one open.”

Financial Officer Wayne Jordan has been working to pay to repair some of the projects in the post but despite the progress, there is not enough money to cover the necessary repairs. He estimates that the total cost of fixing the building is around $20,000.

Despite the uphill battle, the members of American Legion Post 187 are determined to keep the post running. As the saying goes, “Behind every strong soldier, there is an even stronger family who stands by them through thick and thin.”

“As long as I can keep breathing and doing what I’m doing, I’m going to do whatever I can to keep the post moving forward,” said Lease.

In an effort to raise funds for the much-needed repairs, American Legion Post 187 will be hosting a quarter auction. Community members are encouraged to attend, donate, or sign up for the auction to help secure the future of the post.