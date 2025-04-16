Supporting Black pregnant women facing healthcare disparities with Doulas

HOWARD COUNTY — In the United States, Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts, a startling statistic that highlights deep-seated disparities in healthcare according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). Advocates, including Nikita Johnson, President of Black Doula Training, say that Black doulas are playing an essential role in changing this narrative, offering much-needed support to pregnant women, particularly those from marginalized communities.

“It’s bothersome… women deserve better… we need to do something,” said Johnson, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this public health crisis. Johnson’s organization, Black Doula Training, is actively working to shift this statistic, one doula at a time.

A doula is not just a birth companion. While they provide vital physical and emotional support during labor, their role extends far beyond the delivery room. Doulas act as advocates, helping clients navigate the complex healthcare system, and offering guidance on choices such as pain management, birthing plans, and postpartum care.

“They specifically support the minority of women who just don’t know, they don’t know they have options, they don’t know that doulas exist, they don’t know that they have rights,” said Johnson. For many Black women, doulas provide a sense of comfort and advocacy in a system where biases and inequalities Johnson says are often present.

As Johnson explains, a doula is an emotional and informational resource, assisting not only during labor but throughout the entire reproductive journey.

“Whether it’s fertility, adoption, loss, grief, a doula is able to be that person to step in,” she said. By offering compassionate support and valuable resources, doulas play a critical role in ensuring women are informed, respected, and empowered during pregnancy and childbirth.

To ensure that Black women have someone who looks like them in their corner, Johnson founded Black Doula Training, an organization designed to equip Black women with the necessary skills to support other Black mothers. The training, which lasts six months, covers essential topics such as childbirth education, postpartum care, and emotional support techniques, preparing doulas to be knowledgeable advocates for their clients.

“Given that people have options when it comes to birthing, you would really want to be well-versed and knowledgeable in knowing how to support these families,” said Johnson, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive education in this field.

For many women entering this profession, becoming a doula is not just a career choice—it’s a calling. Johnson, a former OB surgical technician in labor and delivery for six years, became deeply affected by her experiences witnessing difficult and often harmful practices within the medical system.

“I’ve seen a lot of things happen, I became traumatized behind a lot of things that I’ve seen with the doctors forcing inductions that lead to c-sections or not giving a mom enough time to get through an induction,” said Johnson, whose firsthand experiences motivated her to transition into the doula field.

The CDC has reported that Black women in the U.S. are disproportionately affected by pregnancy-related deaths, often due to preventable factors. Johnson attributes much of this to the systemic challenges and biases present in the healthcare system, which disproportionately affect Black women.

“When you bring up an induction with a mom who is a low-risk pregnancy with no complications, everything is going well, you increase the risk of the body rejecting the induction,” Johnson explained. For many Black women, the added stress and mistrust of the medical system can contribute to a higher likelihood of negative outcomes during pregnancy.

Doulas, particularly Black doulas, are working to change this narrative by ensuring that Black women are not only seen but heard. They are advocating for the empowerment, respect, and safety of these women throughout their pregnancy and birth experiences.

“With the maternal mortality rate, we truly need doulas to stay in this field to combat these numbers,” said Johnson.

For those interested in pursuing a career as a doula, the path typically includes completing a certification program, undergoing extensive training in childbirth education and emotional support, and gaining hands-on experience in supporting expectant mothers. Black Doula Training, for example, prepares future doulas with a comprehensive curriculum that focuses on both the technical and emotional aspects of the role.

For more information on how to become a doula, click here.