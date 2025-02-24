Sunday violence leaves four dead in three separate shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Four people were killed in three separate shootings throughout the City of Baltimore on Sunday.

" It's sad. Like, something has to give. It's not right. All this useless and senseless killing, something has to give," West Baltimore resident Nicole Dawkins told WMAR-2 News.

There's still blood on the pavement near Eastern Avenue and Lehigh Street in Greektown, a sign of the shooting that happened Sunday night around 6 p.m. There are also signs of first responders trying to save the victim's life – medical gloves, an oxygen mask, and a blood-stained sheet - scattered across the sidewalk.

Baltimore Police haven't identified the victim yet or said anything about a suspect.

The same goes for another fatal shooting that happened hours earlier, around 12:30 a.m., on Poplar Grove Street in West Baltimore.

The words "No Shoot Zone" are painted on one of the buildings, near where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

"Obviously it doesn't matter what time of day or night, you have to be on guard. You have to be on point; you have to watch your surroundings, and it shouldn't be like that," Dawkins, who works on this block, said.

And around 5:30 PM Sunday, patrol officers heard gunfire coming from Potee Street in Brooklyn, by the Royal Farms gas station. Two twenty-eight-year-old men were shot. Sae'Quan Newton was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital where he later passed away as well. He hasn't been identified yet. Police haven't named a suspect in that shooting either.

"Something's gotta be done about the violence going on, because it's just too much," Tara Sparrow told WMAR-2 News as she waited for a bus near the scene of the Potee Street shooting.

"Ain't too much you can do about it. And the police department is short police," resident Sam Flood said at that same bus stop.

