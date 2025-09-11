String of break-ins reported in Bolton Hill neighborhood

BOLTON HILL — On Wednesday night in the 100 block of Lafayette Street, a neighbor reported a burglary of a third floor apartment. Baltimore Police confirmed a window and door had been damaged, but the victim could not identify any property that had been taken.

It’s a crime that might normally stand out in the typically quiet neighborhood, but it’s the latest in a string of break-ins this year.

According to Baltimore City open data, there have been 28 burglaries reported in Bolton Hill in 2025 so far. This time last year, there were six. Many reported on Bolton Street, which intersects with Lafayette.

“Last year was a great year. It really went down, you know, we have spikes every once in a while,” Prost said.

Prost, who serves as the chairperson of the Bolton Hill Community Association’s Safety and Security Committee, says in most cases they’ve put homeowners on alert, reminders to lock a door or to get to fixing a lock that’s been on their to-do list.

“Burglaries are a crime of opportunity,” Baltimore Police detective Vernon Davis explained. “They want to break into homes when no one’s there.”

The neighborhood has been working on a plan to better light the area at night, including in alleyways where Prost says most burglaries have been taking place. It stems from a survey sent out to neighbors two years ago that felt that lighting was an issue.

“It’s obviously a concern. You'd like to feel safe and walk around at night, so if the lights are better, that would be better,” Prost said.

Police have identified a suspect believed to be related to multiple burglaries with a warrant for his arrest in connection with at least one case.

A community safety meeting next Wednesday, September 17, is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Brown Memorial church on Lafayette to discuss the lighting changes, but Prost says it’s open to anyone who may have any concerns.

In the meantime, police recommend neighbors stay prepared no matter the crime statistics. That includes investing in deterrence items, such as surveillance cameras and motion-sensor lights, as well as remembering to lock doors, windows and look out for neighbors, especially when they may not be home.

“It’s a good place. Neighbors watch out for neighbors,” Prost said.

