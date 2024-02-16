State crews prep the roads to help keep drivers safe

BALTIMORE — Saturday's snow storm means you need to be preparing ahead of time if you have any travel plans.

State highway crews says roads could get messy, so it's in everyone's best interest to take your time, be patient and extremely cautious while driving

State Highway Administration (SHA) crews have already been tending to the roads using brining solution which will prevent the roads from getting too slippery when snow falls to keep drivers safe.

"We are just getting ready for the snow. We have a lot of crews coming in tonight to work overnight as the snow falls. This is something where we expect to see a little bit of a winter wonderland when we wake up. We're definitely asking people to curtail their travel overnight and in the morning if they can," said Shantee Felix, with the SHA.

Workers will be out clearing the road, so if you see crews out, give them plenty of space to clear the road for you, preferably three to four car lengths between the plows.

SHA also recommends you drive ten miles per hours below the speed limit.

They also ask that you completely clear your vehicle of any snow before hitting the road.