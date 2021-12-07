Sports betting sparking excitement ahead of Friday's debut in Maryland

ANNE ARUNDEL — If it seems like we've been talking about this for years now, its because we have and now we're just days away from the launch of sports betting here in Maryland.

Sports betting has been a long awaited vision finally coming to fruition at Live! Casino Maryland as soon as Friday.

"I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it. There's a lot of good things I want to do outside of just football outside of basketball and baseball," said Michael Soden, a guest at Maryland Live! Casino.

Michael Soden is one among many who say Friday can't come soon enough.

Of course he's excited to bet on sports for the first time in Maryland and he's in good company.

"It is such an exciting addition to the live entertainment experience that it feels great to say that and I cannot wait to see this entire thing move as it was intended," said Rob Norton the President of Cordish Gaming.

He tells WMAR2 News Fan Duel feature will add thrill to the atmosphere but sports betting there will have it's own unique role as well.

Its "to introduce new people to the live Casino brand. Sports betting is a different customer. Its a different group of people that are going to come in," said Norton.

He says the timing couldn't be better with college football, the NBA and NFL still in season months ahead of big games like the Super Bowl and March Madness.

"They wanted sports betting in Maryland by football season and I know thee state and officials have been working to try and get us to this point and its great to see that we;re going to have sports betting before the end of December," Norton said.

Live Casino is planning a rollout for sports betting with a star-studded event Friday morning at 11 you don't want to miss.

Former pro athletes like Ed Reid, Bruce Smith among others are expected to attend.