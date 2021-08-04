Watch
Spirit, American Airlines cancel flights, leave passengers frustrated

American, Spirit Airlines cancel flights
Posted at 6:44 AM, Aug 04, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — Spirit and American Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights leaving many passengers stranded.

Some passengers have decided not to book again and have canceled their entire trip instead.

Multiple customers say they arrived to the airport with no idea that their flight was canceled or delayed.

The airlines say the flights are canceled due to "weather and operational challenges."

