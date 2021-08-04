Spirit, American Airlines cancel flights, leave passengers frustrated

BALTIMORE, md. — Spirit and American Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights leaving many passengers stranded.
Some passengers have decided not to book again and have canceled their entire trip instead.
Multiple customers say they arrived to the airport with no idea that their flight was canceled or delayed.
The airlines say the flights are canceled due to "weather and operational challenges."
Everyone I’ve talked with tells me it’s been a chaotic morning, not knowing what’s happening. They said they wish there was better communication about what to do. Right now, they’re just waiting until they get to the front of like for answers. @WMAR2News #GMM2 pic.twitter.com/UGWMhsDp0N— Erin MacPherson (@ErinTVnews) August 4, 2021