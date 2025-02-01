Southern Maryland Strong: Hunters rally after tragic crash of Flight 5342

DUNKIRK, Md. — In the wake of a devastating helicopter plane crash at DCA involving eight men from Southern Maryland, the local community is showing just how strong it is. The victims, some of whom were returning from a hunting trip, were aboard Flight 5342. When news of the tragedy spread through the close-knit Southern Maryland and Hunting communities. With the loss felt deeply, families and friends are rallying together to ensure the grieving families know they’re not alone.

Tommy Howes, a board member of the organization "Huntin with Jacob" and a father, shared the shock and disbelief many are feeling. “Shocked. Amazing how does that happen?” Howes said as he processed the loss of his friends and neighbors.

The hunting community, in particular, is feeling the loss deeply. “It’s incredibly tight, the community is very small. About 6% of people actually buy a license each year, and in the waterfowl hunting communities, it’s even smaller than that,” Howes explained.

Despite not being close friends with the men aboard the flight, Howes says the tragedy has left a hole in the hearts of many. “Everybody knows everybody. Southern Maryland is not a big place, and we’re just devastated understanding the loss of the families involved,” Howes said.

To support the families of the victims, Howes and others have organized a fundraiserthat includes a raffle for a shotgun and shell casings. All proceeds will go directly to the families of the men who were lost. “That could’ve been me. It could’ve been us, and it is us because it was our friends. The community is a very tight community,” said Howes, explaining why he felt compelled to help.

This tragedy hits particularly close to home for Howes. In October 2023, he lost his 19-year-old son, Jacob, in 2023. The support his family received from the community, he says, is why he feels called to give back. “When we experienced our tragic loss of Jacob, the community reached out and picked us up. Without family, friends, and people I’d never met, I don’t know how I would’ve gotten through those first weeks and months,” Howes shared, his voice tinged with both sorrow and gratitude.

The support for the families affected by the crash hasn’t been limited to monetary donations. The overflow of support has included meal trains, additional fundraisers, and heartfelt gestures. The overwhelming response from the community, he says, is a testament to the strength of Southern Maryland’s people.

“We really need to reach out and pick each other up. It’s a tough, cruel world out there, and it just got a lot tougher for seven Southern Maryland families,” Howes added, his eyes reflecting the weight of the moment.

The raffle, organized by Huntin with Jacob, will run until February 7th. Those who wish to donate or enter to win are encouraged to visit the organization’s website for more information.

To donate or enter the raffle, click here.