Son of Tray Chaney, from The Wire, in the ICU after a tornado hit their home

Tray Chaney, who appeared on the TV show "The Wire," is asking for prayers after a tornado struck his family's home in Georgia, critically injuring his son.

It happened on Thursday, May 29th. In an emotional Instagram post, Chaney says, "I lost my house. I lost everything in it."

His son, 18-year-old Malachi Chaney, was thrown nearly 300 feet from their home. "I wish I could replace the pain with my son. I wish he was the one doing the video and I was the one still in the ICU," Chaney said in his Instagram post.

A GoFundMe for the family states Malachi has broken ribs, fractured bones in his face, and several other injuries. In an update on X Friday afternoon, Chaney says the swelling in Malachi's face is starting to go down.

Malachi can feel all the love & prayers. He’s really fighting hard. The swelling on his face is finally starting to go down. This is going to be a very long journey to recovery. Me & Wife can feel the love & the prayers.



After an overwhelming amount of calls, text messages,… pic.twitter.com/ipsrnI8xao — Tray Chaney (@traychaney) May 30, 2025

The Chaney family is staying with friends and family, but they need help because they lost everything.

Chaney says earlier in the day, he and Malachi were on a morning radio show with Snoop from The Wire. Chaney played the role of Malik "Poot" Carr on The Wire from 2002 to 2008.

The National Weather Service did report a radar-confirmed tornado Thursday afternoon.