Son of Tray Chaney, from The Wire, in the ICU after a tornado hit their home

Tray Chaney, who appeared on the TV show "The Wire," is asking for prayers after a tornado struck his family's home in Georgia, critically injuring his son.
It happened on Thursday, May 29th. In an emotional Instagram post, Chaney says, "I lost my house. I lost everything in it."
His son, 18-year-old Malachi Chaney, was thrown nearly 300 feet from their home. "I wish I could replace the pain with my son. I wish he was the one doing the video and I was the one still in the ICU," Chaney said in his Instagram post.
A GoFundMe for the family states Malachi has broken ribs, fractured bones in his face, and several other injuries. In an update on X Friday afternoon, Chaney says the swelling in Malachi's face is starting to go down.
Malachi can feel all the love & prayers. He’s really fighting hard. The swelling on his face is finally starting to go down. This is going to be a very long journey to recovery. Me & Wife can feel the love & the prayers.— Tray Chaney (@traychaney) May 30, 2025
After an overwhelming amount of calls, text messages,… pic.twitter.com/ipsrnI8xao
The Chaney family is staying with friends and family, but they need help because they lost everything.
Chaney says earlier in the day, he and Malachi were on a morning radio show with Snoop from The Wire. Chaney played the role of Malik "Poot" Carr on The Wire from 2002 to 2008.
The National Weather Service did report a radar-confirmed tornado Thursday afternoon.