Sho Nuff Turkey Farm tackles busy Thanksgiving season as community prepares for celebrations

HOWARD COUNTY — As Thanksgiving approaches, the spotlight shines brightly on the turkey, the centerpiece of many family gatherings.

While some may underestimate the effort behind this holiday staple, local farms such as Sho Nuff Turkey Farm in Howard County reveal the extensive work involved in bringing turkeys to tables across the region.

With just days to go before the holiday, excitement is palpable. Howard County resident Brian Ro expressed his anticipation, saying, “Nice meal, watching football, playing some video games, and cousin's son.”

Meanwhile, Charleigh Booth shared her enthusiasm about family traditions, stating, “My aunt is coming over; I love her, and her name is Robin.”

For many, the turkey is the first item on the shopping list. Ro acknowledged, “This is the first thing I bought so far. This is the main thing, but we have to get all the other stuff probably later today.”

However, the journey from farm to feast requires meticulous preparation. Chris Bohrer, co-owner of Sho Nuff Turkey Farm, revealed that preparations begin almost immediately after each Thanksgiving.

“For Thanksgiving, we’ve been preparing for basically the day after Thanksgiving last year,” Bohrer said.

With nearly 90 years of experience, Sho Nuff Turkey Farm has brought in 20,000 turkeys this year alone. Bohrer explained, “We order them throughout the summer so they’ll be ready in different sizes for the week of Thanksgiving.”

This week, approximately 7,000 customers are expected to visit the farm, each one part of a larger story of community support and hard work.

“We’ve spent months preparing to get the turkeys out the door,” Bohrer added, detailing the labor-intensive process of readying the farm with bedding, feed lines, and automatic watering systems for the turkeys.

Supporting local farms has ripple effects in the community. Howard County resident Joshua Booth shared his commitment to purchasing from Sho Nuff, stating, “We want our money to stay in the community.

It’s just a better feeling; everybody is there together, and it’s the best way to keep the money in the community.”

Bohrer believes Thanksgiving week represents the culmination of their hard work, furthering the connection between consumers and local agriculture. “When you support the local small businesses, you’re supporting the local small community,” he noted.

“People like to see where their food is coming from, and really there’s no better place than a farm to see where your food is coming from.”

In preparation for the wave of customers, Sho Nuff Turkey Farm will extend its hours leading up to Thanksgiving. However, in a nod to tradition and the spirit of the holiday, the farm will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.