SECU and the Baltimore Hunger Project pack more than 2,000 snack bags to fight student food insecurity

SECU and the Baltimore Hunger Project teamed up to pack more than 2,000 snack bags for students across Baltimore.

Volunteers pack more than 2,000 snack bags for Baltimore students Volunteers pack more than 2,000 snack bags for Baltimore students

Volunteers filled each bag with items like granola bars, protein, snacks and notes of encouragement.

The bags will be delivered to 66 schools, giving children food to get through the weekend.

"These snack bags will help them to continue to move forward in their day to day and not have to worry about food insecurity," Chandra McLean of SECU said.

"Instead they can focus on learning and that's what's really important to us today to be able to, to give back and be a part of that process for them."

The mission is part of National Volunteer Month, happening throughout April.